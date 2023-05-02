Cubs Call Up Miguel Amaya Amid Yan Gomes Injury Situation

Miguel Amaya promoted by Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya has gone through plenty of adversity in his career, and he’s finally earned a shot at the big leagues as the team is promoting him from Double-A Tennessee Tuesday.

Amaya is being called up amid uncertainty over the health of catcher Yan Gomes, who was forced to leave Monday’s game after the Washington Nationals after he was struck in the head by Jeimer Candelario’s backswing.

The Cubs say that Gomes is still being evaluated, but has not yet been placed into MLB’s concussion protocol. Such a move would take him out of commission for a minimum of seven days.

Pitcher Ryan Borucki, who had been called up to the Cubs over the weekend, was designated for assignment without making an appearance for the North Siders.

Amaya, a former top-100 prospect according to multiple publications, will finally make his big-league debut this week.

In 13 games so far this season with Double-A Tennessee, Amaya has four home runs and eight RBI’s while batting .273 for the Smokies. He also has five doubles, and is showcasing the power that the team has long projected to be in his repertoire.

Amaya has experienced a rash of injuries during his playing career, including an elbow issue that forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery, knocking him out of commission for most of the 2022 campaign.

He also did not play any games during the 2020 season since minor leagues were out of commission due to COVID.

Amaya and the Cubs will take on the Nationals in game two of their four-game set, with Hayden Wesneski set to take the ball. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

