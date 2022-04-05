Chicago Baseball

Chicago Cubs

Cubs Building ‘Statue Row' for Hall of Famers at Wrigley Field

By Tim Stebbins

The statues of four Cubs Hall of Famers soon will have a new home at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs announced Tuesday they are forming a "Statue Row" at Gallagher Way outside of the Friendly Confines.

It will be the new home for the Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo and Billy Williams statues, which previously were located in different places outside the ballpark.

The Jenkins statue is scheduled to be installed during the 2022 season.

The Cubs temporarily removed the Santo and Williams statues in January in preparation for construction of a planned sportsbook on the corner of Addison St. and Sheffield Ave. 

The team said the statue of Harry Caray, located on Waveland Ave. and Sheffield Ave., will remain in its current location.

