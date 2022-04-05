Cubs Building ‘Statue Row' for Hall of Famers at Wrigley Field

Cubs building 'Statue Row' for HOFers at Wrigley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The statues of four Cubs Hall of Famers soon will have a new home at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs announced Tuesday they are forming a "Statue Row" at Gallagher Way outside of the Friendly Confines.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It will be the new home for the Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo and Billy Williams statues, which previously were located in different places outside the ballpark.

The Jenkins statue is scheduled to be installed during the 2022 season.

Chicago Cubs Announce Wrigley Field Information for the Season Ahead, Including a New “Statue Row” - https://t.co/iuHpXYylnV pic.twitter.com/SaGlT5fg6V — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) April 5, 2022

The Cubs temporarily removed the Santo and Williams statues in January in preparation for construction of a planned sportsbook on the corner of Addison St. and Sheffield Ave.

The team said the statue of Harry Caray, located on Waveland Ave. and Sheffield Ave., will remain in its current location.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.