Cubs: Brennen Davis Punctuates Triple-A Return With Home Run

Brennen Davis wasted no time reminding everyone of his promise as a top Cubs prospect in his return to the Triple-A level.

Davis, who underwent back surgery this spring and recently completed a rehab assignment, played his first game with the Iowa Cubs since early May on Tuesday.

In his fourth plate appearance, the 22-year-old hit a solo home run, a drive that landed a few rows up the left field bleachers.

BRENNEN IS BACK!



With this solo home run, Brennen Davis is your @EMCInsurance Player of the Game. pic.twitter.com/e7ODAwX3u6 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 31, 2022

Davis finished 1-for-3 with a walk and hit by pitch.

Davis was initially promoted to Iowa last September and impressed in a 15-game stint, batting .268/.397/.536 with seven extra-base hits, including four homers.

He was the consensus top Cubs prospect entering this season (No. 15 overall according to MLB Pipeline) and poised for a potential big-league debut this summer before going on the injured list in May with the back issue that led to surgery.

He returned to action two weeks ago, playing in 10 games on a rehab assignment with the ACL Cubs and Single-A South Bend.

Davis, whom Pipeline moved to its No. 51 overall prospect since his injury, entered Tuesday with just 131 plate appearances this season.

He's expected to play in the upcoming Arizona Fall League after the I-Cubs wrap up their season next month.

