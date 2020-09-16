Cubs Beat Indians in Walk-Off Thriller at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs moved a step closer to the National League Central Division crown on Wednesday night, earning a walk-off 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field.

Javier Baez looped an RBI single into left field in extra innings, giving the Cubs their fourth straight win and giving them a five and a half game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals in the Central Division.

The Cubs’ magic number to clinch the division now stands at eight after the victory.

Jon Lester gave up two earned runs in five innings of work, and the Cubs’ bullpen combined for five shutout innings and allowed just one hit to the Indians as they helped secure the victory for the North Siders.

Baez was the only Cubs player with multiple hits in the game, and Jason Heyward and Cameron Maybin each registered RBI’s in the contest.

Oscar Mercado hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning for the Indians, and Francisco Lindor scored on a wild pitch in the first inning for Cleveland’s other run.

The game was tied 2-2 after the Mercado home run in the fifth inning, but neither team could break through until the 10th inning. After Kris Bryant singled to left field, Anthony Rizzo was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber both struck out, then Baez looped a two-strike pitch into left field to score the winning run for the North Siders.

After their final off-day of the regular season, the Cubs will welcome the Minnesota Twins to Wrigley Field for a three-game series beginning on Friday night.