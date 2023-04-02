Cubs' Bats Off to Cold Start Ahead of Series Rubber Match With Brewers

Cubs’ bats off to cold start in 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs faced some serious questions about their offense as they entered the regular season, and through the first two games of the season, those queries remain unanswered as most of the team’s hitters have struggled at the plate.

The exceptions to that rule have been Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ, who are a combined 9-for-14 with a home run and three runs scored for the North Siders.

Swanson has six hits in the first two games of the season, while Happ has reached base five times and hit the team’s first home run of the campaign on Saturday against the Brewers.

Aside from those two however, the Cubs’ offense has been downright woeful. Combined they are just 2-for-47 at the plate, with Nico Hoerner and Trey Mancini collecting the other two Cubs hits in the early going. As a team the Cubs have struck out 15 times, and have yet to steal a base in the first two contests.

Cody Bellinger has gone 0-for-7 with three strikeouts to start the season, while Eric Hosmer has also gone 0-for-7, fanning twice.

Hoerner’s hit was the only time the Cubs’ leadoff hitter has reached base so far this season, with a 1-for-8 start to the campaign.

While cold weather and tough opposing starting pitching can certainly account for some of those struggles, the Cubs couldn’t really break through against Milwaukee’s bullpen either, failing to score a single run against a Brewer reliever in the first two games of their series.

Saturday’s ninth inning was a good encapsulation of those struggles, as Swanson and Happ both reached base to start the inning against Devin Williams. Bellinger then grounded into a double play, and Miles Mastrobuoni struck out to end the game.

Even with those struggles, the Cubs still have a chance to take the series Sunday at Wrigley Field thanks to their own strong pitching so far. Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele both picked up quality starts in the first two games, with a combined 16 strikeouts and four walks in 12 innings of scoreless work.

The only blemish on the Cubs’ resume came from Javier Assad, who was tagged with all three earned runs in Saturday’s loss, but even that was close to reversal as it was a bloop single by William Contreras that ultimately proved to be the difference maker.

Jameson Taillon will look to continue that trend of strong starting pitching when he makes his Cubs debut Sunday, but the team’s offense will certainly need to be more creative in terms of their approach at the plate and how they are going to produce runs.

First pitch between the Brewers and Cubs is set for 1:20 p.m.

