Alec Mills

Cubs' Alec Mills Takes Step in Return From Low Back Strain

By Tim Stebbins

Miley plays catch, Mills takes step in return from IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs shared injury updates on a pair of sidelined pitchers ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Brewers.

Alec Mills was scheduled to throw a sim game in Arizona Sunday, while lefty Wade Miley was set to play light catch.

The Cubs placed Mills (low back strain) and Miley (left elbow inflammation) on the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Brewers.

Cubs manager David Ross said the Mills move was a precaution after the right-hander felt tightness in his low back following a bullpen session. 

Depending on he feels after Sunday's sim game, it might not be long before Mills is ready to join the Cubs.

Miley didn't appear in a game this spring after dealing with the left elbow issue. He'll need to build-up his workload before rejoining the Cubs.

