Cubs Agree to Terms With 19 Players, Including Ian Happ

The Chicago Cubs have officially signed a total of 19 players to new contracts, the team announced Monday.

The 19 players were all on the team’s 40-man roster, but have zero-to-three years of MLB service time.

Highlighting the list are outfielder Ian Happ, who is currently competing with Albert Almora Jr. for the team’s starting center fielder job, and Adbert Alzolay and Alec Mills, both of whom are competing to become the team’s fifth starting pitcher.

Nico Hoerner, Miguel Amaya and Victor Caratini also signed deals with the club.

Here are all 19 players who signed Monday:

Pitchers: Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Justin Steele, Duane Underwood Jr., Rowan Wick, Brad Wieck

Catchers: Miguel Amaya, Victor Caratini

Infielders: Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner, Zack Short

Outfielders: Ian Happ

Terms of the contracts were not disclosed by the team.