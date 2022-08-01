Cubs Add Promising Hayden Wesneski to Budding Pitching Pipeline

Cubs add promising Wesneski to budding pitching pipeline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In trading Scott Effross to the Yankees, the Cubs parted ways with one of their top relievers who’s been a workhorse for manager David Ross and is under club control for five more seasons.

That made the move a bit of a surprise as Effross has had a breakout 2022. But in return, the Cubs picked up a promising starting pitching prospect who may not be far from contributing in the big leagues: Hayden Wesneski

Wesneski, a 24-year-old right-hander, was ranked New York’s No. 7 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Baseball America pegged him as the Yankees’ top pitching prospect and No. 4 overall in the organization.

He steadily climbed New York’s prospect rankings in the last year — he was No. 15 on Pipeline after last season and checks in at No. 8 on the Cubs' rankings, per Pipeline.

And he’s someone the Cubs have a level of familiarity with. Assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos was Wesneski’s Double-A pitching coach in the Yankees organization in 2021.

“We got an awesome human being,” Moskos said. “He’s a great kid and an incredibly hard worker. Competes as much as anyone when he’s on the mound.

"He also takes care of his business off the field as well, as far as the weight room, training room, game preparation, etc.”

NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan tweeted a rave review an American League executive gave the trade.

I just hung up with an American League executive who I have known for 20+ years and I asked him about the Cubs trade of Scott Efross. "They got a starter who will be a part of their rotation. Not a top end guy but they made a fine trade. Efross is 28. They made a fine trade." — David Kaplan (@thekapman) August 1, 2022

Wesneski, a 2019 sixth-round pick, reached Triple-A late in 2021 and has spent all of 2022 there. In 19 starts, he has a 3.51 ERA, 1.149 WHIP, 83 strikeouts and 28 walks in 89 2/3 innings.

According to Baseball America, he has an arsenal featuring a mid-90s four-seam fastball, a two-seamer, changeup, cutter and a slider — which looks nasty.

Hayden Wesneski’s changeup is filthy. pic.twitter.com/CdXA9SvUoz — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) April 20, 2022

Hayden Wesneski, Frisbee Slider (with tail). 🥏 pic.twitter.com/fIVaiyZdM4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 18, 2022

The Cubs recently had a pitching-heavy 2022 draft that included first- and second-round picks Cade Horton and Jackson Ferris.

Over the last year, they’ve added Caleb Kilian (trade) and Jordan Wicks (2021 first-round pick) to a pipeline also featuring up-and-coming lefty DJ Herz. At the big-league level, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson have shown growth with extended runs in the rotation.

Wesneski adds another interesting starting pitcher to the mix, and he could be in consideration for a 2022 callup.