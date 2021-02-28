Cubs Activate Kyle Ryan From COVID-19 Protocols, DFA Robert Stock

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move Sunday, activating relief pitcher Kyle Ryan from the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

In a corresponding move, the team has designated relief pitcher Robert Stock for assignment.

Ryan posted a 1-0 record with the Cubs last season, with a 5.17 ERA in 18 appearances. He gave up 16 hits and nine earned runs, along with five home runs, in 15.2 innings of work.

He had a much more successful 2019 campaign with the Cubs, with a 4-2 record and a 3.54 ERA in 73 total appearances.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ryan was a late arrival to Cubs camp as he worked his way through coronavirus protocols, but was cleared to return to workouts with the team on Saturday, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer.

Stock pitched for the Boston Red Sox last season, with a 4.73 ERA in 10 appearances. He struck out 14 batters and walked 10 in 13.1 innings.

The Cubs will still have to make another roster move to finalize the signing of reliever Ryan Tepera, who reportedly inked a big league deal with the club last week.