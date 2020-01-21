Chicago Baseball
Cubs Acquire Pitcher Travis Lakins in Trade With Red Sox

The move puts the Cubs' 40-man roster at 40 players

By James Neveau

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 25: Travis Lakins #65 of the Boston Red Sox reacts before a game against the Detroit Tigers on April 25, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs made a trade on Tuesday afternoon, acquiring right-handed pitcher Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox.

Lakins appeared in 16 games for the Red Sox last season, posting a 3.86 ERA in 23.1 innings of work. He struck out 18 batters and walked 10 in those appearances, according to a press release from the Cubs.

In exchange, the Cubs will send the Red Sox a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The addition of Lakins pushes the Cubs’ 40-man roster to 40 players, meaning the team would have to make a corresponding roster move to add any other players to that roster.

