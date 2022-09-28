Cubs 3B Coach Willie Harris ‘Ready' to Manage White Sox If Called

Cubs 3B coach Willie Harris ‘ready’ to manage White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If the White Sox have the managerial opening many expect this fall, Willie Harris is “ready for the opportunity,” he said.

More ready than he was when the Sox interviewed him for their last opening before hiring Tony La Russa two years ago.

“Hopefully, my name’s in their thoughts,” the Cubs’ third base coach said. “And we’ll see what happens from there.”

La Russa, 77, was forced from his post with the Sox a month ago for medical reasons related to his pacemaker, and the team announced Saturday that he will not return this season. It has been widely speculated that the Hall of Fame manager will not return in 2023, but neither La Russa nor the team have addressed his future with the club beyond 2022.

Harris, 44, was a key role player for the White Sox’ 2005 World Series champion — including an eighth-inning hit that led to the only run in their Game 4 victory — and in 2017 managed their Class A Winston-Salem affiliate that included a handful of current Sox players (including Eloy Jimenez and Aaron Bummer).

He later managed the Giants’ Double-A affiliate.

“I love it here where I am, but definitely if you get a chance to become a manager, you want that opportunity,” said Harris, adding that he hasn’t been contacted by the Sox and doesn’t plan to call them if the job opens.

“I don’t know what their plans are,” he said. “You have to wait and see. I think I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do. I’ve checked all the boxes. Went through the minor leagues. I’ve done everything. My resumé speaks for itself. I feel like I’m ready for the opportunity.

“Now you just have to wait.”

Assuming the Sox job opens, the returning roster offers an enticing opportunity for opportunity for any manager despite the team’s injury-plagued, underperforming 2022 finish.

And the club could have a lengthy list of qualified candidates to choose from, ranging from Bruce Bochy and Joe Maddon on the most experienced side to interim manager Miguel Cairo and Astros bench coach Joe Espada among well-regarded manager prospects.

Harris said his interview during the Sox’ last hiring process went “smooth.”

And few candidates this side of Cairo would have the history with the team and some of the current players.

“I want to make it very clear: I love it here,” Harris said. “And we don’t know what’s going to happen over there.

“But do I think about it?” he said. “Of course. I have ties over there. I have some relationships over there. They know me. I know them. I know most of the players. I had a lot of them in A ball.

“I definitely think about it; I think about that opportunity.”

