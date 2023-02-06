Crow-Armstrong, Mervis Among 32 Invited to Cubs' Spring Training

Prospects Crow-Armstrong, Mervis invited to Cubs’ camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are just over a week away from reporting to spring training in Arizona, and some of the team’s best prospects will be on the field as they prepare for the upcoming season.

A total of 32 non-roster invitees were announced by the Cubs on Monday, including outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, largely considered to be the top prospect in the team’s system and one of the top outfield prospects in all of baseball.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In 101 games last year between Myrtle Beach and South Bend, Crow-Armstrong hit 16 home runs, drove in 61 RBI’s, stole 32 bases and collected a total of 46 extra base hits while batting .312.

Slugger Matt Mervis was also invited to camp by the Cubs. Considered an outside contender for a roster spot after the team signed Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini, Mervis surged through the club’s farm system in 2022, making stops in Classes A, AA and Triple-A. In 137 minor league games, Mervis clubbed 36 home runs and drove in 119 RBI’s, slashing .309/.379/.606 in 578 plate appearances.

He hit six home runs in 17 Arizona Fall League games for the Mesa Solar Sox.

Infielder David Bote, currently not on the Cubs’ 40-man roster after an injury-plagued 2022 season, also received an invite to spring training, as did Sergio Alcántara and pitchers Jordan Holloway, Mark Leiter Jr. and Anthony Kay.

Here is the full list of non-roster invitees:

Pitchers: Ryan Borucki, Nick Burdi, Danis Correa, Tyler Duffey, Roenis Eliás, Jordan Holloway, Bailey Horn, Anthony Kay, Ben Leeper, Mark Leiter Jr., Brendon Little, Brailyn Márquez, Nick Neidert, Vinny Nittoli, Manuel Rodríguez, Cam Sanders, Eric Stout

Catchers: Dom Nuñez, Luis Torrens, Bryce Windham

Infielders: Sergio Alcántara, David Bote, Matt Mervis, Esteban Quiroz, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber, Jared young

Outfielders: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ben DeLuzio, Darius Hill, Yonathan Perlaza, Mike Tauchman

Pitchers and catchers are reporting to Mesa on Feb. 15, and will have their first formal workout that day. The first full-squad workout will take place on Feb. 20.



Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.