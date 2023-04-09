Collision Between Oneil Cruz, Seby Zavala Clears Benches

Collision between Cruz, Zavala clears benches originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A collision between Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz and Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala sent tempers soaring and benches clearing during Sunday’s rubber match at PNC Park.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pirates had runners on first and third with nobody out when Ke’Bryan Hayes grounded a ball to White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, who then threw the ball home as Cruz sprinted toward the plate.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In an awkward moment, Cruz appeared to pull up as he was attempting to slide into the base, and when Zavala came down with the baseball, the two collided in front of the plate, leaving Cruz in a heap on the ground.

Zavala appeared to say something to Cruz, and Pirates designated hitter Carlos Santana took exception, exchanging words with the catcher and ultimately leading to both teams pouring out of the dugouts and bullpens.

No one was ejected from the game, but Cruz did have to be helped off the field by the Pirates’ training staff. He was later diagnosed with a broken left ankle, according to the Pirates.

Zavala meanwhile left the game in the top of the seventh inning as Yasmani Grandal pinch-hit for him, but there is no word on whether that decision had anything to do with the collision.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.