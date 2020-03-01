College Baseball Roundup: Notre Dame Continues Strong Start While UIC Remains Winless

Notre Dame continued its strong run to open up the 2020 season, but the University of Illinois at Chicago remains winless on the campaign as college baseball wrapped up its third week.

UIC is now 0-10 on the season, but things are looking up for the Irish, who are now 7-2 after a three-game sweep of Presbyterian. Illinois and Northern Illinois both picked up series victories over the weekend as well, bouncing back after rough starts to the campaign.

Here is a look around the area in this week’s College Baseball Round-Up:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Results:

The Illini got some incredible pitching to start off the Frisco Classic as they took down Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, but they ran into a buzzsaw Sunday as the tenth-ranked UCLA Bruins kept the Illini from a perfect weekend with a 14-1 thrashing in the finale.

Star of the Week:

Illinois got a great pitching performance Friday out of Ty Weber, as he gave up just three hits and zero runs in 6.2 innings of work. Reliever Cole Kirschsieper had another strong relief appearance as he earned the win by giving up one earned run in 3.2 innings against Oklahoma State, but the big star of the weekend was Brandon Comia, who drove in Illinois’ lone run Friday before picking up a triple, a home run and two runs scored in Saturday’s win over the Cowboys.

Upcoming Games:

Illinois is scheduled to play a Tuesday game against Chicago State in Champaign, their first home game of the season. The Illini will then head to North Carolina for a three-game set against Elon beginning Friday afternoon.

Northern Illinois University Huskies

Results:

The Huskies were hoping for a strong weekend in Marion, and that’s exactly what they got as they took three out of four games in showdowns with Chicago State and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Northern picked up wins in both games of a Friday doubleheader, then bounced back from a Saturday loss to finish off the weekend with a 6-4 win Sunday over Chicago State.

Star of the Week:

Jake Dunham got off to a hot start on the weekend, going a combined 3-for-7 with a double, a triple and a pair of RBI’s in the Huskies’ doubleheader sweep Friday. Jordan Larson then came to the party in a big way, with a 2-for-4 effort with a pair of RBI’s against Omaha in the nightcap Friday. He also had the go-ahead RBI single Sunday, giving the Huskies a win over Chicago State.

Upcoming Games:

The Huskies will head down to southern Illinois beginning Friday, as the team will take on the SIU Salukis in Carbondale in a three-game set.

Northwestern University Wildcats

Results:

After a series win over South Carolina the previous week, the Wildcats tumbled back to Earth this weekend as they were swept by South Florida in a three-game series in Tampa. The Huskies lost back-to-back 2-1 decisions before falling 10-5 on Sunday in the series finale.

Star of the Week:

The Wildcats got some strong starting pitching over the weekend, including from Mike Doherty, as he gave up just two hits and struck out five batters in five innings of work. They struggled on offense, but David Dunn was a rare bright spot, going 4-for-5 on Saturday and driving in a run and smacking a double on Sunday.

Upcoming Games:

The Wildcats will play a road game Tuesday, but it will be within Chicago city limits as they take on the UIC Flames. They’ll then head to Spartanburg, South Carolina for a trio of games, taking on Western Carolina and the University of South Carolina-Upstate.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Results:

The Irish continued their strong start to the season with a sweep of Presbyterian College. Notre Dame’s offense racked up 32 runs on the weekend, pushing their season record to 7-2.

Star of the Week:

Without question the offensive star of the week was Niko Kavadas, who went 6-for-16 on the weekend with four home runs and nine RBI’s to his credit. Jack Alexander also had a strong start to the weekend, with a 6-for-9 performance to go along with seven RBI’s in the opening contests.

Upcoming Games:

The Irish will open ACC play next weekend as they head to Chapel Hill for a three-game series against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

UIC Flames

Results:

The Flames ran their season-opening losing streak to 10 games, as they were swept in a three-game set against UC-Santa Barbara. After a close loss Friday, the Flames were blown out in back-to-back losses Saturday and Sunday, getting outscored 25-1 in the process.

Star of the Week:

Joshua Figueroa has been one of the Flames’ best hitters so far this season, and he was once again the source of some offensive punch Friday as he went 2-for-4 with a home run, his third of the season, and a double. He’s batting .241, but has three home runs, seven RBI’s, and five runs scored.

Upcoming Games:

UIC will make their second attempt at hosting their home opener on Tuesday as they’ll welcome Northwestern to Curtis Granderson Stadium. After that game, the Flames will head to Port Charlotte, Florida for a quartet of games starting Friday against St. Bonaventure. The Flames will also play a pair of games against Georgetown and will take on Army on Saturday morning.