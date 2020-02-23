College Baseball Round-Up: Notre Dame, Illinois Have Strong Weekends While UIC Continues to Struggle

College baseball entered its second week of the regular season, and while several area teams bounced back after tough opening series, one team remains without a win after seven games to begin the year.

Here is a breakdown of how our area teams did over the weekend.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Results:

Illinois continued its losing run on Friday when they dropped their opener in Myrtle Beach by a score of 9-2 to Western Carolina, but the Illini were able to turn things around with wins over Coastal Carolina and West Virginia to even their record at 3-3 on the young season.

Star of the Week:

Kellen Sarver had a strong weekend at the plate, as he picked up three RBI’s and drew four walks. The Illini pitching staff also had a strong weekend, with Ty Weber and Cole Kirschsieper giving up a combined one earned run in their two weekend starts.

Upcoming Games:

Illinois will be in for a stern test next week as they head to the Frisco Classic in Texas. Games against Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and UCLA loom on the schedule in a round-robin tournament.

Northern Illinois University Huskies

Results:

The Huskies were on the winning side in a four-game set against Southeast Missouri, with Northern taking three of the four games over the weekend. They picked up two straight wins to start the series, and after losing a 16-15 slugfest Saturday evening they rebounded for an 11-5 victory in the series finale.

Star of the Week:

Jake Dunham was an offensive dynamo for the Huskies during the series, blasting a pair of home runs. Tommy Szczasny also had a monster weekend, with eight RBI’s in the four games.

Upcoming Games:

Next weekendwill see the Huskies setting up shop at Rent One Park in Marion, just east of Carbondale, for four games. Northern will take on Chicago State in games Friday and Sunday, and will also play a pair of games against the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Northwestern Wildcats

Results:

After losing two-of-three last weekend, the Wildcats had a bounce-back against South Carolina this weekend, winning two of three games in Columbia. The Wildcats won an extra-inning contest in the opener Friday, then bounced back Sunday with a 4-3 win after dropping a 12-3 decision on Saturday.

The wins put the Wildcats at 3-3 on the season.

Star of the Week:

Infielder Charlie Maxwell picked up a run and an RBI in each of the three games over the weekend. He also notched his first double of the season on Sunday against the Gamecocks.

Upcoming Games:

Northwestern will continue their start-of-season road trip next weekend with a three-game series against South Florida beginning on Friday afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Results:

Despite coming up short of a sweep, Notre Dame won two of their three games in the Alamo Irish Classic over the weekend. After Thursday’s game against Incarnate Word was postponed, the Irish came out firing and beat the school 12-1 on Friday. The Irish then took down Toledo 9-2 on Saturday, but lost the second game of a doubleheader in a 4-1 loss to UT-San Antonio in their final game of the weekend.

Star of the Week:

For the second weekend in a row Tommy Sheehan had a dominant outing for the Irish, giving up one earned run and striking out five batters in six innings of work against Incarnate Word. Spencer Myers had a strong Saturday, with five total hits and three RBI’s.

Upcoming Games:

The Irish will head to South Carolina next weekend as they will take on Presbyterian College in a three-game set.

UIC Flames

Results:

For the second weekend in a row, the Flames took on one of the top teams in college baseball, and for the second weekend in a row, UIC was swept by their opponents.

In all, UIC was outscored 23-5 in the three games against the defending national champion Vanderbilt Commodores, dropping the Flames’ record to 0-7 on the season.

Star of the Week:

It was a tough weekend on both offense and defense for UIC, but Fred Gosbeth was a bright spot out of the bullpen, pitching 3.1 innings of relief while giving up zero runs in Saturday’s loss. Joshua Figueroa hit his second home run of the season on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with two RBI’s.

Upcoming Games:

The Flames will open up their home slate (weather permitting) on Tuesday when they take on Roosevelt at Curtis Granderson Stadium. The Flames will then head to California for a three-game set against UC-Santa Barbara beginning on Friday night.