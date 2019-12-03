Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels is testing out the MLB free agent market, but according to the hurler, he wouldn’t have to move very far to join a team that has expressed interest in him.



Hamels, who joined the Cubs in a 2018 trade and pitched for the team in the 2019 campaign, told NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien that the White Sox have reached out to him and have expressed at least some interest in bringing the 35-year-old veteran into the fold as a starting pitcher.



“That was great to be able to hear,” Hamels said on the White Sox Talk Podcast. “I know with the few guys that they’ve signed, I think that was kind of their focus. When they did talk to my agent, it was, ‘hey, we’re putting something together. We have a few guys that we want to try to get first,’ which I think that’s what they’ve been doing, ‘but we really have some good interest and would like to talk further down the line.’”

Hamels started 27 games for the Cubs during the 2019 season, posting a 7-7 record and a 3.81 ERA. The White Sox rotation is loaded with young arms, including Lucas Giolito, Carlos Rodon and Reynaldo Lopez, and they also have other pitchers waiting in the wings for their shot, including Michael Kopech.



Adding Hamels as a fourth or fifth starter could be a good move for the rebuilding White Sox, who have already been aggressive in free agency as they’ve signed Yasmani Grandal to a four-year deal and re-signed Jose Abreu to a three-year pact.