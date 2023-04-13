Christopher Morel Continues Strong Start for Triple-A Cubs

Christopher Morel continues strong start in Iowa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs wanted to get outfielder Christopher Morel more at-bats and more work around the diamond to start the 2023 season, and through 10 games he has been having one of the best stretches of his career in Des Moines.

Morel, who made his big-league debut for the Cubs last season, was one of the last players sent down to the minor leagues at the conclusion of spring training, and that move is already paying dividends in more ways than one.

In 10 games in Iowa, Morel has already hit a pair of home runs and driven in nine RBI’s in 35 at-bats. He has also stolen a pair of bases, and has a total of eight extra-base hits.

Christopher Morel cuts our deficit in half with this solo blast! pic.twitter.com/kbwT9eOZFB — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 12, 2023

While his strikeout struggles during the spring training slate have continued to a degree, with 13 whiffs in 35 at-bats, he has also been drawing walks at a much-higher rate, with nine free passes in 10 games to help him to a strong .511 on-base percentage.

Morel’s positional versatility has also been on full display in Iowa. While he has started five games at third base, he has also started at each of the three outfield positions in those other contests, going error-free in 18 fielding chances so far.

The Iowa Cubs currently are tied for the league’s best-record at 7-3, and they will continue a series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park.



