Chicago White Sox Release Awesome Hype Video Ahead of Series With Oakland A's

For the first time in 12 years, the Chicago White Sox have a playoff game scheduled on Tuesday, and they’ve released a hype video to get their fans pumped up for the postseason.

The White Sox, who earned the seventh seed in the American League playoffs, will open their series against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday, and they’re hoping to make some serious noise this fall:

We have every piece to the puzzle...



It's time to put it all together. #ChangetheGame pic.twitter.com/YaEcaOCKsz — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 29, 2020

The video uses quotes from MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa explaining the best ways for a team to complete a rebuild, and features different White Sox players who have helped to hit those goals, including Jose Abreu, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez.

The film features highlights of all of their biggest stars, including walk-off home runs, Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter and many more memorable moments from the 2020 season.

It’s the perfect way to get White Sox fans hyped for the playoffs, which start on Tuesday as they take on the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is set for 2 p.m., and Giolito will take the ball for the Sox in the contest.