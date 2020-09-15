Chicago White Sox Playoff Update: Magic Number, Potential Postseason Opponents

The Chicago White Sox continued their winning ways on Monday, and in doing so they moved themselves even closer to clinching their first playoff berth in more than a decade.

The White Sox, who have now won nine of their last 10 games, have opened up a two-game lead on the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, and moved a game ahead of Tampa Bay for the best record in the American League thanks to their recent surge.

So how do the White Sox stand as they get ready for their second game against the Twins Tuesday? Here’s where they are in the standings.

The White Sox Magic Number: 3

Thanks to the Seattle Mariners’ loss Monday, the White Sox are now achingly close to punching their ticket into the postseason, as their magic number fell to three.

To make things even more interesting, the White Sox have a magic number of 11 to clinch the Central Division, which would secure a top-three seed in the American League playoffs.

The team’s five-game winning streak, coupled with their league-best run differential, have them on the cusp of the postseason, and they’ll be looking to wrap that up in short order.

If the Season Ended Today…

The White Sox would be extremely familiar with their playoff opponent if the postseason began today, as they would face the eighth-seeded Cleveland Indians in the first round of the playoffs.

The Indians, who are currently tied with the New York Yankees in the standings, lose a tiebreaker to the Bronx Bombers, meaning that the White Sox would welcome the Tribe to Guaranteed Rate Field for a three-game series if the season were to end right now.

What’s Next?

The White Sox will continue their series at home Tuesday against the Twins, while the Tampa Bay Rays, who are chasing the Sox for the top spot in the AL, will take on the Washington Nationals at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees and Blue Jays will square off at Yankee Stadium, while the Indians will begin a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.