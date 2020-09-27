Chicago White Sox Playoff Update: Clinching Scenarios, Possible Opponents

Even though all eight American League playoff teams have been determined, there is still plenty that could change on the final day of the regular season Sunday.

For the Chicago White Sox, a division title is still within reach, but they will need some help. If they can beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, they would still need the Minnesota Twins to lose to the Cincinnati Reds in order to capture the division crown, as the Sox hold the tiebreaker over the Twins in the standings.

Unfortunately for the Sox, they could also drop in the standings, as a loss to the Cubs and an Indians win over the Pirates would drop the White Sox to third in the division standings, and earn them the seventh seed in the American League playoffs.

Here is where everything stands heading into the season’s final day:

American League Central Standings:

As things stand now in the Central, the Twins are in the driver’s seat, holding a one-game lead over the White Sox in the divisional race. The Indians, by virtue of their loss Saturday, cannot win the division, but can still jump the White Sox for second place.

Twins 36-23

White Sox 35-24 1 GB

Indians 34-25 2 GB

If the Season Ended Today…

As of right now, the Twins and Indians are actually set to battle one another in the first round, with the Twins hosting the series at Target Field.

The White Sox, by virtue of being in the fourth spot in the American League standings, would host the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field if the current standings hold.

The Tampa Bay Rays have guaranteed themselves the top seed in the American League. The Houston Astros are locked into the six seed, and will take on either the Oakland A’s or the winner of the AL Central.

The Scenarios

Here are the current scenarios facing the White Sox as they enter action on Sunday:

-If the White Sox win and the Twins lose, then the White Sox win the Central Division title. The Twins would then drop to the fourth seed spot, and would host the fifth-seeded team in the first round.

-If the Twins win, they win the Central Division, and the White Sox can finish no better than the four-seed in the American League.

-If the Twins and Indians both win and the White Sox lose, then the Twins would win the division, the Indians would get the four-seed, and the White Sox would drop all the way to the seventh seed, setting them up to face the Twins in the first round of the playoffs.