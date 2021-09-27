Chicago White Sox Playoff Tickets: Limited Number Set to Go on Sale Wednesday

White Sox fans hoping to see the South Siders in the postseason will have the chance to buy single-game tickets beginning Wednesday.

A limited number of tickets for possible American League Division Series and American League Championship Series will go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday to the general public, the team said in a news release.

Tickets will be offered for two potential ALDS games and four potential ALCS games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans will be limited to four postseason tickets per game.

Season ticket holders, partners and other select groups will receive information about ticket opportunities by email.

The White Sox became American League Central Division champions Thursday, knocking off the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a doubleheader.

The win gives the White Sox their first division crown since 2008, and marks the first time in team history that they have qualified for the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The team heads to Detroit for a make-up game on Monday, then will return home for a five-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds and the Tigers to finish up the season.

Postseason tickets will solely be sold at whitesox.com