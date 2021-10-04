Chicago White Sox: Game Times Announced for ALDS Series Against Houston Astros

The postseason showdown many White Sox fans are waiting for is just days away.

Game 1 of the American League Division Series has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with the No 3. seed South Siders facing the No. 2 seed Houston Astros at 3:07 p.m.

Then, on Friday, Game 2 will get underway at 1:07 p.m., according to a broadcast schedule released by the MLB. The White Sox head home to Guaranteed Rate Field for Game 3 at 7:07 p.m. Sunday. An additional fourth game will take place at home Monday, if necessary.

If the series still hasn’t been decided, the teams will play the series finale at Houston on Oct. 13.

Regardless of how quickly the first round series conclude, the League Championship Series dates are already set. The ALCS is set to begin on Friday, Oct. 15, with ensuing games on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday*, Friday* and Saturday*. The NLCS begins one day later on Saturday, Oct. 16, and plays again on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday*, Saturday* and Sunday*. The final three games of both the ALCS and NLCS are only played if necessary.

The 2021 World Series begins on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Similar to the ALCS and NLCS, there will be two games, one day off, three games, one day off and then two games. The final three games are played if necessary, but once one team wins four games, the series is over. Game 7 of the World Series would be played on Wednesday, Nov. 3.