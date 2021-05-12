‘Chicago Med' Actress Torrey DeVitto Confirms She is Leaving Show at Season's End

“Chicago Med” star Torrey DeVitto confirmed reports that she is leaving the popular NBC drama Wednesday, saying in an Instagram post that “all good things must come to an end.”

DeVitto, who has portrayed Dr. Natalie Manning on the show for six seasons, says that she will “bow out” of the show at season’s end.

“Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did,” she said. “I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await.”

DeVitto, 36, also appeared in 40 episodes of the Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars” and in 12 episodes of “The Vampire Diaries,” among other film and television credits.

It was recently revealed that the actress is dating Chicago Cubs manager David Ross. DeVitto confirmed those details in another social media post earlier this week:

“Love him madly,” the actress said in the post.

Ross played for multiple teams over 15 big league seasons, winning World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and the Cubs in 2016. He was named manager of the Cubs before the 2020 season.

Both Ross and DeVitto were previously married. Ross was married to high school sweetheart Hyla Ross, with whom he had three children, from 2005 until his divorce was finalized last year. DeVitto and her former husband, "Killer Movie" costar Paul Wesley, were married from 2011 to 2013.