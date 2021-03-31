Chicago Cubs Weather: Frigid Temperatures, Gusty Winds Expected at Wrigley Field

For the first time since 2019, fans will be in the stands at Wrigley Field Thursday for the Chicago Cubs’ home opener, and if you’re going to be one of the lucky fans in the seats of the Friendly Confines, you’re going to want to bundle up.

Big time.

That’s because the forecasted temperature at first pitch, set for 1:20 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates, will be a frigid 34 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

To make matters worse, the wind is expected to be howling in from the north, meaning that even colder air will be pumped into the stadium during the contest. The wind and cold will combine for a wind chill of approximately 24 degrees when Kyle Hendricks throws the first pitch of the season, according to current forecast models.

Fans likely won’t have much of a chance to stand up and applaud big home runs, either. With the wind coming out of the north at more than 20 miles per hour, the wind will be blowing in from left field at Wrigley, knocking down potential home run balls by Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and company.

For fans lucky enough to have tickets to games later in the series against the Pirates, we have some good news. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 60s, and even warmer temperatures are possible at the start of the new work week.

For fans curious about next Thursday’s home opener for the White Sox, current forecast models are calling for afternoon showers and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.