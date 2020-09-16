Chicago Cubs Unveil 2021 Spring Training Schedule

The coronavirus pandemic cut spring training short earlier this year in Arizona, but the Chicago Cubs are hoping that the 2021 campaign will be different, as the team unveiled its Cactus League schedule for the new year.
The Cubs, who play their home games at Mesa’s Sloan Park, will be at home to start their 2021 exhibition schedule against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 27.
The Cubs will play the White Sox four times next spring, including March 19 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale and March 26, 29 and 30 at Sloan Park in Mesa.
Here is the Cubs’ full spring training schedule (home games in italics):
Feb. 27: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Feb. 28: at Cleveland
Mar. 1: vs. Oakland
Mar. 2: at Milwaukee
Mar. 3: at Los Angeles Angels
Mar. 4: vs. Seattle
Mar. 5: vs. Cleveland
Mar. 6: at San Francisco
Mar. 7: vs. Cincinnati
Mar. 8: at Colorado
Mar. 9: vs. Arizona, at Oakland
Mar. 10: at Texas
Mar. 11: vs. Cleveland
Mar. 12: vs. San Diego
Mar. 13: at Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar. 14: at Cincinnati
Mar. 15: vs. Milwaukee
Mar. 17: vs. Colorado, at Seattle
Mar. 18: vs. Kansas City
Mar. 19: at Chicago White Sox
Mar. 20: vs. Arizona
Mar. 21: vs. Los Angeles Angels
Mar. 23: vs. Texas
Mar. 24: at Oakland
Mar. 25: vs. San Francisco, at Kansas City
Mar. 26: vs. Chicago White Sox
Mar. 27: at Arizona
Mar. 28: at San Diego
Mar. 29: vs. Chicago White Sox
Mar. 30: vs. Chicago White Sox
At this point, it is unknown whether fans will be allowed to attend spring training games, or how many fans will be allowed in stadiums. Those decisions will be made in the coming weeks and months.
The Cubs are set to start the 2021 regular season with a home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1.