Spring Training 2021

Chicago Cubs Unveil 2021 Spring Training Schedule

The Cubs will open spring training Feb. 27 against the Dodgers at Sloan Park

The coronavirus pandemic cut spring training short earlier this year in Arizona, but the Chicago Cubs are hoping that the 2021 campaign will be different, as the team unveiled its Cactus League schedule for the new year.

The Cubs, who play their home games at Mesa’s Sloan Park, will be at home to start their 2021 exhibition schedule against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 27.

The Cubs will play the White Sox four times next spring, including March 19 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale and March 26, 29 and 30 at Sloan Park in Mesa.

Here is the Cubs’ full spring training schedule (home games in italics):

Feb. 27: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Feb. 28: at Cleveland

Mar. 1: vs. Oakland

Mar. 2: at Milwaukee

Mar. 3: at Los Angeles Angels

Mar. 4: vs. Seattle

Mar. 5: vs. Cleveland

Mar. 6: at San Francisco

Mar. 7: vs. Cincinnati

Mar. 8: at Colorado

Mar. 9: vs. Arizona, at Oakland

Mar. 10: at Texas

Mar. 11: vs. Cleveland

Mar. 12: vs. San Diego

Mar. 13: at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mar. 14: at Cincinnati

Mar. 15: vs. Milwaukee

Mar. 17: vs. Colorado, at Seattle

Mar. 18: vs. Kansas City

Mar. 19: at Chicago White Sox

Mar. 20: vs. Arizona

Mar. 21: vs. Los Angeles Angels

Mar. 23: vs. Texas

Mar. 24: at Oakland

Mar. 25: vs. San Francisco, at Kansas City

Mar. 26: vs. Chicago White Sox

Mar. 27: at Arizona

Mar. 28: at San Diego

Mar. 29: vs. Chicago White Sox

Mar. 30: vs. Chicago White Sox

At this point, it is unknown whether fans will be allowed to attend spring training games, or how many fans will be allowed in stadiums. Those decisions will be made in the coming weeks and months.

The Cubs are set to start the 2021 regular season with a home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1.

