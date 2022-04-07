Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup Set for Opening Day, With Seiya Suzuki Batting 6th in Debut

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are set to do battle at Wrigley Field on Thursday, and manager David Ross has submitted his first lineup of the regular season.

As had been announced, Kyle Hendricks will throw the first pitch of the season at 1:20 p.m. as the team’s Opening Day starter.

He will not be in the lineup however, as the league will debut the permanent universal designated hitter for the game.

That distinction will go to Rafael Ortega, who will bat leadoff for the Cubs on Thursday. Nick Madrigal will make his Cubs debut and will bat second, while Seiya Suzuki will play right field and bat sixth in his debut.

Catcher Willson Contreras will bat third, while left fielder Ian Happ will hit in the clean-up spot.

Here is the team’s full lineup:

1 Rafael Ortega, DH

2 Nick Madrigal, 2B

3 Willson Contreras, C

4 Ian Happ, LF

5 Frank Schwindel, 1B

6 Seiya Suzuki, RF

7 Jason Heyward, CF

8 Patrick Wisdom, 3B

9 Nico Hoerner, SS

First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m.