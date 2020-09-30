Chicago Cubs' Roster for Wild Card Series vs. Marlins Set

The Chicago Cubs have set their roster for the Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins, and there aren’t many surprises as the team prepares for the best-of-three series.

The team has announced it will carry 13 pitchers and 15 position players for the series, with a few wrinkles thrown in for good measure. The team will not have highly-touted prospect Brailyn Marquez on their roster, but the squad will include infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who has been used in multiple roles with the Cubs during his time in Chicago.

Duane Underwood Jr. was also left off the roster, with the Cubs deciding to keep a third catcher in Josh Phegley.

Billy Hamilton will also be available for the Cubs, giving them another option for late-game pinch-running and defensive purposes.

Here is the full roster:

Pitchers:

Jason Adam, Adbert Alzolay, Andrew Chafin, Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks, Jeremy Jeffress, Craig Kimbrel, Jon Lester, Alec Mills, Jose Quintana, Kyle Ryan, Ryan Tepera, Dan Winkler

Catchers:

Victor Caratini, Willson Contreras, Josh Phegley

Infielders:

Javier Baez, David Bote, Kris Bryant, Nico Hoerner, Jason Kipnis, Anthony Rizzo, Ildemaro Vargas

Outfielders:

Billy Hamilton, Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, Cameron Maybin, Kyle Schwarber