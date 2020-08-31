Chicago Cubs Reportedly Acquire Reliever Andrew Chafin in Trade With Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made a move to bolster their bullpen on trade deadline day, acquiring reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The move was first reported as being close by Joel Sherman of the New York Post and MLB Network, and was later confirmed as done by Jon Heyman of MLB Network:

Hear #Cubs are working on acquring Andrew Chafin from the #Diamondbacks — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 31, 2020

Andrew Chafin traded to Cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Chafin is currently on the injured list after suffering a sprained finger in his pitching hand. He has a 1-1 record and an 8.10 ERA in 11 appearances for the Diamondbacks this season, giving up six earned runs in 6.2 innings of work.

With the injury in mind, the deal is apparently for a player to be named later or cash considerations, according to reporting from Heyman.

In previous seasons he has been a solid reliever, with a 3.76 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 52.2 innings during the 2019 season.

He has a history of success against both lefties and righties, allowing a .230 average and a .310 slugging percentage against lefties while holding righties to a .246 average and a .362 slugging percentage. He has 151 strikeouts in 533 at-bats against right-handed hitters.