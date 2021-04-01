The Chicago Cubs return to Wrigley Field Thursday and have released their starting lineup hours ahead of the home opener.

Kyle Hendricks will take the mound to kick off the season, his second straight Opening Day start following a complete game shutout in 2020 against Milwaukee.

Joc Pederson is making his Cubs debut after seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. David Bote is starting at second base after winning the job this spring.

Here's a look at the lineup:

CF Ian Happ

C Willson Contreras

1B Anthony Rizzo

3B Kris Bryant

LF Joc Pederson

SS Javy Báez

RF Jason Heyward

2B David Bote

P Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout the city, the Cubs will welcome a limited number of fans to watch the home opener.

Instead of 41,000-plus screaming fans in the ballpark, the Cubs and the city of Chicago have worked out a more limited seating arrangement, with fewer than 9,000 fans allowed in the stadium to start the season.

For a look at everything you need to know about the Cubs' opening day, click here.