Will The Rain Hold Out For Chicago Cubs Opening Day? Latest Weather Forecast

Baseball Opening Day in Chicago is usually filled with food and fun, but not always sun -- and sometimes, severe springtime weather.

This year, the Chicago Cubs home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers is set to begin at 1:20 p.m. Thursday. But will Mother Nature cooperate and allow the game to be played as scheduled?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the weather Thursday is expected to remain mild, mostly to partly cloudy, and mostly dry for the daylight hours.

And while rain and storm chances are expected to increase late tonight and into overnight, the wet weather is not likely to come in until after the game has ended.

Thursday is also predicted to see a wide range of temperatures, with highs in the 40s along the lake, to near 60 degrees to the south. To the west, temperatures will be smack dab in the middle in the 50s.

For first pitch at 1:20 p.m., the temperature is expected to be 42 degrees. By 4 p.m., the temperature is expected to rise to around 46 degrees.

The Cubs are fortunate their opener was not set for Friday, as the chance of severe weather looms in the forecast during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center says that the area is at a “slight” risk of severe weather, with heavy downpours, damaging winds and even the chance of tornadoes arriving in the area as the evening wears on.

After those storms move out, a cold front will usher in some chilly temperatures on Saturday, so those headed to the Friendly Confines will need to bundle up, as highs will likely struggle to get out of the 40s.

Sunday should be warmer and more pleasant, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.