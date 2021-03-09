Chicago Cubs Launch ‘Return to Wrigley' Presale Drawings For Limited-Capacity Tickets

Chicago Cubs fans who want a chance to see their team in person this season can enter for a chance to buy tickets to limited-capacity home games via the Cubs' "Return to Wrigley Presale Access Program," the team announced Tuesday.

Starting March 9, fans can submit an online registration form at www.cubs.com/tickets for their chance to purchase "a limited number of tickets" to home games at Wrigley Field.

"Only one entry is permitted per email address and there is no cost to register," the Cubs said in a statement. "Winners will be chosen at random and notified on a rolling basis of the opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets to limited-capacity regular season home games played at Wrigley Field. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis in pods of one, two, three and four."

Registration begins March 9 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 19, for the first six-game homestand on April 1-7.

"All fans who register, whether randomly selected as a winner or not, will remain opted into future drawings as the program continues past the first homestand," the Cubs said. "Any remaining tickets for the first homestand will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, March 24."

The Chicago Cubs announced Monday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend games at Wrigley Field this season.

Opening Day tickets in the bleachers will be given to vaccinated health care workers and employees as the team looks to honor individuals who have made a massive impact on community health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are being sold in limited pods of one-to-six people, according to the Cubs. Masks will be required for all fans entering Wrigley Field, and there will be a touchless entry process for tickets. All retail and concession items will be sold on a cash-less basis, and additional sanitation procedures will be put in place at all Cubs games.