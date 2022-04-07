Chicago Baseball

Opening Day 2022

Chicago Cubs' Opening Day Weather Forecast: Rainy and Chilly

It's not the coldest start to the season, but it's certainly not the warmest either.

Headed to the Chicago Cubs home opener at Wrigley Field? Pack a warm rain coat.

According to the latest weather forecast from NBC 5 meteorologist Iisha Scott, the Chicago Cubs will open their 2022 season Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 50 percent chance of rain and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Around the time of the first pitch (1:20 p.m.), the weather is expected to be 44 degrees. Wind gusts around 25-to-30 miles per hour will make it feel more like the mid to upper 30s.

The threat of rain will likely be present throughout the game as scattered showers are expected throughout the afternoon, but it’s unclear whether the rain could be significant enough to cause a delay or postponement of the game,

The coldest opening day temperature on record was April 8, 1997, at 29 degrees.

The warmest and opening day temperature on record was just a few years ago on April 8, 2019, at 65 degrees.

