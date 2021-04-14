Carlos Rodón Throws No-Hitter for White Sox After Losing Perfect Game in 9th

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón lost a perfect game bid in the ninth inning, but he still took his place in baseball history with a no-hitter in a win over the Cleveland Indians.

Rodón’s no-hitter is the first for the White Sox since Lucas Giolito accomplished the feat last season, and his is the 20th in the history of the White Sox, the most among any American League team.

Rodon carried the perfect game into the ninth inning of the game, but with one out he hit Cleveland's Roberto Perez in the foot with a pitch. He then picked up a strikeout and a groundout to finish off the no-hitter.

The hurler was backed up by a strong offensive evening for the White Sox, as they chased Zach Plesac from the game in the first inning. Yoan Moncada had an RBI single in the frame, and Yermin Mercedes blasted a three-run homer to left to give the Sox a 4-0 lead.

Leury García and Nick Madrigal also had RBI hits in the frame, giving Chicago a 6-0 lead after just one inning.

The Sox added two more runs in the third, but that was more than enough for Rodón. The hurler ultimately struck out seven batters in the game, and when he got Jordan Luplow to ground out to third to end the game, he was mobbed by his teammates in the middle of the diamond.