Carlos Rodón Placed on 10-Day Injured List With Shoulder Soreness

The Chicago White Sox have made several roster moves Tuesday, placing left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list with soreness in his pitching shoulder.

Rodón was removed from Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after throwing just two innings and showing diminished velocity in his fastball. The hurler has dealt with arm injuries in each of the last two seasons, with a shoulder injury keeping him out of action until June of 2018 and with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery last spring.

The hurler will be replaced by Brady Lail, who was recalled from the team’s Schaumburg training facility. Lail joined the White Sox during the offseason, and has been added to the team’s 40-man roster after being a non-roster invitee to spring training.

To clear room for Lail on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated outfielder Luis Basabe for assignment. Basabe, acquired in the Chris Sale trade with the Boston Red Sox, hit three home runs and drove in 31 RBI’s in 315 plate appearances between single and double-A last season in the White Sox farm system.