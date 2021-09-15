Bulls' Lonzo Ball Throws Out First Pitch at White Sox Game

Lonzo Ball throws out first pitch at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Newly acquired Chicago Bull Lonzo Ball threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago White Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Chicago Baseball
The Bulls' front office has been hard at work this offseason, signing Ball to a four-year, $85 million contract in August.
RELATED: Bulls agree to sign-and-trade with Pelicans for Lonzo Ball
In 2017, Ball was the No. 2-overall selection by the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2020-21 season, Ball led the New Orleans Pelicans in three categories with 316 assists, 82 steals and 172 three-pointers made.
Recent Bulls additions Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. also threw out pitches before the game.
Copyright RSN