Chicago Baseball

Chicago White Sox

Bulls' Lonzo Ball Throws Out First Pitch at White Sox Game

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Lonzo Ball throws out first pitch at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Newly acquired Chicago Bull Lonzo Ball threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago White Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago Baseball

American League Central 4 hours ago

White Sox Playoff Update: Magic Number, Potential Postseason Opponents

Chicago White Sox 14 hours ago

Gigi Gianni, Namesake of Gigi's Playhouse, to Sing National Anthem at White Sox Game

The Bulls' front office has been hard at work this offseason, signing Ball to a four-year, $85 million contract in August.

RELATED: Bulls agree to sign-and-trade with Pelicans for Lonzo Ball

In 2017, Ball was the No. 2-overall selection by the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2020-21 season, Ball led the New Orleans Pelicans in three categories with 316 assists, 82 steals and 172 three-pointers made.

Recent Bulls additions Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. also threw out pitches before the game.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago White SoxChicago BullsLonzo Ball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us