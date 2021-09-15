Bulls' Lonzo Ball Throws Out First Pitch at White Sox Game

Lonzo Ball throws out first pitch at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Newly acquired Chicago Bull Lonzo Ball threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago White Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lonzo Ball’s first pitch at the White Sox game tonight. 🔥



(📸: @Crayestout) pic.twitter.com/CcROEOgOoU — The Chicago Sports Zone (@thechisports) September 16, 2021

The Bulls' front office has been hard at work this offseason, signing Ball to a four-year, $85 million contract in August.

In 2017, Ball was the No. 2-overall selection by the Los Angeles Lakers. In the 2020-21 season, Ball led the New Orleans Pelicans in three categories with 316 assists, 82 steals and 172 three-pointers made.

Recent Bulls additions Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. also threw out pitches before the game.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.