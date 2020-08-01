Chicago Baseball

Lorenzo Cain

Brewers Outfielder Lorenzo Cain Opts Out of Remainder of 2020 Season

Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain chases down a fly ball in a game against the Cardinals

PITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 28: Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 28, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

With coronavirus cases continuing to pop up across the baseball world, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 baseball season.

Cain, who was awarded a Gold Glove Award last season and had a .333 batting average in five games so far this season for the Brewers, is the latest player to opt out of participating further in the current baseball campaign.

“Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season,” Brewers GM and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said in a statement. “We fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and we will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse.”

Cain’s decision comes as multiple MLB teams are continuing to deal with coronavirus outbreaks. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins reported that several players had tested positive for the virus, and by the end of the week at least 20 employees have tested positive for the illness, forcing the cancellation of all of the team’s games this week.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who played the Marlins during the opening weekend of the season, have also been off throughout this week.

In Milwaukee, Friday’s game between the Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed after multiple Cardinals players tested positive for the illness. On Saturday, another player tested positive, along with three staff members, and Saturday’s game was also postponed because of the illness.

 Amid the influx of positive coronavirus cases, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has reportedly told MLB Players Association head Tony Clark that he will consider stopping the season if players continue to test positive for the virus.

Lorenzo Cain
