Brewers-Cubs Game at Wrigley Field Postponed, Will be Made Up May 30

While the Chicago Cubs were able to get Thursday’s Opening Day game played against the Milwaukee Brewers, Mother Nature evened the score on Friday, forcing the team to postpone the Friday contest.

A mix of rain and snow, along with blustery conditions, forced the postponement of the game, and it will be made up later this season as part of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

The rescheduled game will take place at 12:05 p.m. on May 30, while the originally scheduled game will take place at 6:40 p.m., the team said.

Tickets for Friday’s game can be used for the first game of the doubleheader, but a separate ticket would have to be purchased for the second game, the team said.

The Cubs beat the Brewers 5-4 on Opening Day at Wrigley Field behind a strong pitching performance by Kyle Hendricks and three hits, including a game-winning double, by Ian Happ.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 1:20 p.m.

According to reporters at Wrigley Field, including Marquee Sports Network's Tony Andracki, the Cubs' rotation will move back a day to makeup for the rain-out, with Justin Steele now scheduled to pitch Saturday and Marcus Stroman to pitch Sunday: