Brewers Announce 25% Fan Capacity at American Family Field; No Tailgating Allowed

The Milwaukee Brewers will allow fans into American Family Field for the start of the 2021 baseball season, the club announced in a press release Thursday.

According to the team, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson approved a plan Thursday that will allow the team to start the 2021 season with 25% fan capacity, allowing for just over 10,000 fans to attend games based on a 41,900-seat capacity at the stadium.

“This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement.

The team also announced that tailgating was not approved for the start of the season.

The Brewers are just the latest team to announce that they will allow limited fan attendance to start the 2021 campaign. In the Midwest, the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians will both allow fans at home games, with 30% capacity approved in both stadiums.

The Kansas City Royals will also allow fans at Kauffman Stadium, although an exact percentage has not been announced. The St. Louis Cardinals will allow 32% capacity at Busch Stadium, meaning roughly 14,500 fans will be able to attend games.

In Chicago, the Cubs and White Sox are still working with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on potential seating plans, but no definitive path forward has been announced at this time.