Blackhawks' Broadcaster Pat Foley Checks Bucket List Item With Cubs-Cardinals Game

Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks.

"He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'

Thanks to Faulkner and Marquee Network general manager Mike McCarthy, Foley will get to live out a childhood dream.

When Foley was 10 years old, he visited the Cubs TV broadcasting booth with his father, Bob, who was there to promote his car dealership. Announcer Jack Quinlan not only bought a car from Foley, but let Pat stay with him in the broadcast booth. From there, Foley's lifelong passion was founded. But, the dream isn't finished until he gets to do one thing.

“The last thing for me to do in my mediocre career is to call a game at Wrigley Field,” Foley said before calling his last Blackhawks game. “That’s where the seed got planted.”

Now, it's all coming together. Foley will call the night game of a double-header between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He’ll call the first three innings on 670 The Score before moving to the Marquee Sports Network booth for the middle three and end the game on the radio, according to the Sun-Times.

Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes already had an off-night scheduled and TV voice Jon Sciambi will move to the radio booth for the middle three innings.

Foley used to call Cubs road games in the early 2000s when former Cubs TV voice Chip Caray had national commitments. He was scheduled to do one White Sox game, but the rain canceled his one chance of calling on the South Side. On Aug. 23, he'll get his time in the spotlight with the Cubs' broadcast.

