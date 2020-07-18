As Season Nears, Cubs Release New Hype Video to Pump Up Fans

We're less than a week away from the start of the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season, and as the Chicago Cubs continue their preparations at Wrigley Field, the team released a new hype video on Saturday to get fans excited for the new year.

The video features all of the Cubs' biggest stars as they continue their summer camp experience at Wrigley Field, and is set to the type of soaring orchestral music that always helps to get the blood pumping:

The Cubs will officially get their season underway Friday when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at the Friendly Confines. In the meantime, they have several exhibition games scheduled, including a tilt with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night that will be aired on multiple channels, giving Cubs fans a taste of competitive baseball before the regular season begins.