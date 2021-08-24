A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Undergoes Successful Surgery After Being Hit in Face by Line Drive

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt, who was hit in the face by a line driver last week in a game against the Chicago White Sox, underwent successful surgery at Rush Medical Center on Tuesday, the team announced on Twitter.

According to the Athletics, doctors were able to stabilize and insert a plate into the tripod fracture in Bassitt’s face, and were able to debride several other small fractured bones.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Chris is stable and resting comfortably, and will have follow-up appointments upon his arrival in Oakland,” the team said.

The Athletics expect Bassitt to return to the Bay Area later this week.

Bassitt was pitching against the White Sox in an Aug. 17 game when he was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of outfielder Brian Goodwin.

Bassitt was carted off the field, holding a towel over his face, and was rushed to a nearby hospital for observation.

Doctors diagnosed Bassitt with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek, but said that he had suffered no apparent damage to his orbital bone, and that his vision was normal. He also received stitches for two facial lacerations.