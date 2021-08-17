A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Hospitalized After Being Struck in Head by Line Drive

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field during Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after he was struck in the head by a line drive.

Bassitt was pitching to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin in the second inning of the game when Goodwin hit a line drive back up the middle of the field, hitting the pitcher in the head.

Trainers and teammates immediately rushed to Bassitt’s aid, and he was taken off the field on a cart with a towel over his head.

The A’s provided a medical update on Bassitt shortly after 8 p.m., saying that the pitcher is “conscious and aware” and is being transported to an area hospital.

The White Sox posted a message on Twitter, saying that their thoughts are with the hurler and with the Athletics franchise:

Our thoughts are with Chris Bassitt and the @Athletics. 💚 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2021

Bassitt has been with the athletics for the last seven seasons, but made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2014. He appeared in six games for the Sox in that season, with a 1-1 record and a 3.94 ERA.

This season Bassitt has a 12-3 record with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts. He has struck out 153 batters and walked just 35 in 150 innings of work.