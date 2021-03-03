Chicago Baseball

Eric Sogard

AP Source: Cubs Make Roster Move, Sign Eric Sogard to Minor League Deal

By Andrew Seligman

Infielder Eric Sogard and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. ESPN first reported the move.

The 34-year-old Sogard hit .209 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 43 games for Milwaukee last season. He has a .246 average, 25 homers and 175 RBIs over 10 seasons with Oakland, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Brewers.

