Anthony Rizzo’s High School Renames Baseball Field in His Honor

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was honored by his alma mater on Monday, as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School renamed its baseball field after the slugger.

Rizzo, who graduated from the high school in 2007, donated over $150,000 to help purchase lights for the field, according to the Sun Sentinel, and unveiled the lights on Monday night at the stadium:

“Proud of where I came from and honored to be a part of the new lights at MSD,” Rizzo said in a tweet. “Shout out to my brother Johnny who played a huge part in making this happen and everyone else who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.”

After a 2018 shooting left 17 people dead at the school, Rizzo delivered an emotional speech at a candlelight vigil honoring the victims. Since then he has worked to raise money for the school’s sports teams and the school itself, raising thousands of dollars in the process.