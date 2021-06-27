Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant Among 5 Cubs Named as All-Star Game Voting Finalists

Chicago Cubs stars Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant were among five members of the team to be named finalists in MLB All-Star Game voting, the league announced Sunday.

Rizzo and Bryant were joined by catcher Willson Contreras, shortstop Javier Báez and outfielder Joc Pederson, as the quintet will advance to the final phase of voting, which will start on Monday morning.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Contreras will be looking to start his second consecutive All-Star Game. He has a .230 batting average with 13 home runs and 30 RBI’s so far this season, and he’ll be looking to beat out San Francisco’s Buster Posey and St. Louis’ Yadier Molina for the starting role for the National League.

Báez, who started the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland, will also be looking to make his second consecutive start. He’ll be looking to beat out San Diego’s Fernando Tatis, Jr. and San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford for the shortstop role in the game.

Rizzo will go up against Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy and Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman, while Bryant will have to contend with St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado and Los Angeles’ Justin Turner.

Pederson was one of nine National League outfielders to make the cut through the first round, and he’ll be looking to finish in the top three of voting to secure a starting spot. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr., Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker, Los Angeles’ Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor, Washington’s Juan Soto, Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski were also named as finalists.

The final round of fan voting will take place beginning Monday at 11 a.m., and will run through Thursday, according to the league. The top vote-getter at each position, along with the three top vote recipients in the outfield, will start the MLB All-Star Game, set for July 13 at Denver’s Coors Field.