Chicago Baseball

Javier Baez

Anthony Rizzo, Justin Steele Have Perfect Reaction to Javier Báez Baserunning Play

After Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez pulled off another one of his patented “El Mago” plays on the basepaths Thursday, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Justin Steele reacted in a way that perfectly summed up the reaction of fans to the play.

The Cubs scored one of their more unusual runs of the season on the play, which occurred in the third inning of Thursday’s game, and both Rizzo and Steele had the perfect reaction:

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

One can hardly blame Rizzo and Steele for laughing at the wild play, which gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead and kept the inning alive:

On the play, Báez chopped a ground ball weakly to third base, but the throw from Erik Gonzalez pulled Will Craig off the bag at first. Instead of just turning around and tagging the bag to end the inning, Craig attempted to tag Báez, who ran back toward home and nearly made it to the plate.

Meanwhile, Contreras kept running around third and ultimately got in under the tag after Craig threw home, scoring the run.

After Báez signaled that Contreras was safe, he ran to first, and the throw to the bag was errant, allowing the shortstop to advance to second.

After all the commotion settled down, the Cubs would go on to win the game 5-3, securing their first series sweep in Pittsburgh since 2016.

Top Sports Stories - NBC Chicago

Tim Anderson 2 hours ago

White Sox Sit Tim Anderson, Adam Eaton During Michael Kopech Wait

Javier Baez 6 hours ago

Javier Báez Goes Full ‘El Mago' With Incredible Baserunning Play vs. Pirates

This article tagged under:

Javier BaezChicago CubsAnthony RizzoPittsburgh PiratesEl Mago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us