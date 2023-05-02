Andrew Benintendi Walks Off, White Sox Win First Back-To-Back Games

White Sox win first back-to-back games of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Sox need more Andrews.

On Sunday, Andrew Vaughn walked off an improbable comeback against the Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the ninth inning with a 3-run home run at home.

Following that game on Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi walked off against the Minnesota Twins with an opposite-field single to right field, scoring Hanser Alberto from third base.

With those two wins, the White Sox earned their first back-to-back wins of the season.

BENINTENDI WALKS IT OFF FOR CHICAGO! pic.twitter.com/IOoZUppZVJ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 3, 2023

Tuesday's game was a heckuva lot different than Sunday's. The White Sox scored 12 runs to the Rays' nine on Sunday, drawing up a seven-run difference in the ninth inning to defeat MLB's best team.

On Tuesday, each team brought brilliant pitching, keeping the game at two runs a piece heading into extra innings.

Michael Kopech, the starter for the White Sox, had a no-hitter going after five innings. He ended arguably his best outing of the season with six innings pitched, one hit, one run allowed, five walks and seven strikeouts.

The Twins, on the other hand, rolled out Joe Ryan. Ryan has one of the most intense sweepers the Sox have seen to date. He, like Kopech, got through six innings. However, unlike Kopech, he didn't allow a single run during his stretch.

Nevertheless, the White Sox rallied on a two-run home run from Eloy Jiménez in the seventh inning to take the lead. Unfortunately, Alex Colome, the Sox' former closer who recently signed with the club, allowed a solo shot in the eighth to let the Twins back in.

Have no fear. Some fantastic pitching from Kenyan Middleton and Jimmy Lambert late in the game staved off the Twins. And Benintendi closed out the game with his bat on a two-strike count.

Benny also had a ridiculous, leaping catch in the first inning to rob a home run from Carlos Correa. He truly was a mogul in the field and at the plate on Tuesday, coming in clutch when needed.

Andrew Benintendi robs Correa of a HR 👏 pic.twitter.com/aT8HWGEL7W — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 2, 2023

If the White Sox win one of the next two games of their homestand against the Twins, they'll have their first series win of the season, too.

