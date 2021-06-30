All-Star Futures Game: Cubs Prospects Brennen Davis, Manuel Rodriguez Named to Roster

A pair of Chicago Cubs prospects will represent the team in the All-Star Futures Game, set to be played in Denver, Colorado ahead of the MLB All-Star Game.

Outfielder Brennen Davis and pitcher Manuel Rodriguez were both named to the squad, which was revealed by Major League Baseball on Wednesday.

Davis, who came into the season ranked as the number 61 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, has hit three home runs, driven in nine RBI’s and stolen four bases in 31 games for South Bend and Tennessee so far this season. He has posted a .368 on-base percentage, and has drawn 17 walks in 125 total plate appearances.

Rodriguez has spent this season with Double-A Tennessee, striking out 19 batters in 13.1 innings of work. He has four saves for the Smokies, with a 2.03 ERA and a 1-1 record in 13 total appearances.

Here is the full National League roster for the game:

Catchers –

Francisco Alvarez (NYM), Luis Campusano (SD), Willie Maciver (COL)

Infielders –

CJ Abrams (SD), Brett Baty (NYM), Michael Busch (LAD), Nolan Gorman (STL), Marco Luciano (SF), Bryson Stott (PHI), Michael Toglia (COL)

Outfielders –

Brennen Davis (CHC), Mike Harris II (ATL), Heliot Ramos (SF), Alek Thomas (ARI), Ryan Vilade (COL), Drew Waters (ATL)

Pitchers –

Cade Cavalli (WSH), Roansy Contreras (PIT), Andre Jackson (LAD), Matthew Liberatore (STL), Nick Lodolo (CIN), Max Meyer (MIA), Quinn Priester (PIT), Manuel Rodriguez (CHC), Ethan Small (MIL)

The game will take place on July 11, and will air on MLB Network.