Alec Mills Throws No-Hitter for Cubs vs. Brewers

Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills has thrown a no-hitter for the North Siders, beating the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Sunday afternoon.

Mills struck out five batters and walked three in the game as the Cubs blew out the Brewers in the season finale between the two clubs.

The no-hitter is the first for the Cubs since April 21, 2016, when Jake Arrieta threw the second of two no-hitters he threw for the Cubs in the span of just eight months.

The no-hitter is the 11th for the Cubs since 1915, and just the fourth in the last 48 years, as Mills joined Arrieta and Carlos Zambrano in accomplishing that feat since Milt Pappas threw his no-no in 1972.

The no-no is the second a Cub has thrown at Miller Park, although Zambrano's was thrown against the Houston Astros in 2008.

The Cubs, building off momentum they generated in a late comeback win over the Brewers Saturday night, kept right on hitting in this one, as David Bote socked his sixth home run of the season. Jason Heyward, Jason Kipnis, Javier Baez and Victor Caratini all collected extra base hits in the victory.

Caratini drove in three runs, while Bote and Kipnis drove in two runs apiece. Ian Happ went 1-for-5 with two RBI’s in the contest.

After a night off, the Cubs will take on the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field Tuesday in the first game of a two-game series.