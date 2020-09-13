Alec Mills, Lucas Giolito No-Hitters Make Chicago Baseball History

In what has been a year full of unprecedented events, the sports world has seen plenty of history of its own, and the Chicago Cubs and White Sox have now teamed up to do something that the clubs have never done.

Earlier this season, White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito tossed a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates, turning in one of the most dominant pitching performances in team history. On Sunday, Cubs pitcher Alec Mills joined the “no-hitter” club too, blanking the Milwaukee Brewers and earning the Cubs a blowout victory at Miller Park.

While the White Sox have an American League-record 19 no-hitters since their debut in 1901, and the Cubs now have 16 thanks to Mills’ heroics, the two teams have never thrown no-hitters in the same season.

Until now.

According to MLB’s Stats team, 2020 is the first year ever that the Cubs and White Sox have tossed no-no’s in the same season.

This is the first time that the @Cubs (Alec Mills) and @WhiteSox (Lucas Giolito) both threw no-hitters in the same season. pic.twitter.com/WV2MQECClV — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 13, 2020

It’s remarkable that it took a 60-game, abbreviated season, along with 119 years of trying, for both teams to post no-hitters in the same year, but that’s exactly what Giolito and Mills have accomplished this season for the clubs.